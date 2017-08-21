Tippets: Low-Riding Dry Flies, Hawaii Bonefishing
- High-riding dry flies are easier to see for the angler. However “experienced anglers know that you’ll catch more trout if the bug is riding lower in the water,” writes Phil Monahan, “mostly in the film.” Read more about low-riding terrestrials via Orvis.
- Kenny Karas from Hawaii on the Fly sits down for an interview with Bjorn Stromsness of Bonefish on the Brain. They talk about everything from fly fishing for bonefish in Hawaii to local eats and gill-netting. Read the interview here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.