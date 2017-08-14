Tippets: Talking Tippet, Downstream Presentation
- The array of tippet options now available can be overwhelming. From nylon vs. fluorocarbon to size and length, Domenick Swentosky talks all thing tippet in this article that outlines different needs for difference fishing conditions and techniques. Via Troutbitten.
- Getting a drag-free drift for good downstream presentation can be tricky. In this video and article Kent Klewein demonstrates how to master techniques for downstream presentation and drifts. Via Gink & Gasoline.
