Tippets: Avoiding Summer Crowds, Swing the Fly Tying Contest
- In this recent post, Jess McGlothlin writes about seeking out-of-the-way places in busy Montana summers. “It was small but oh-so-cold water, and we both emerged with scrapes on our legs from bushwhacking, plenty of fish to hand and happy grins on our faces. There’s something soul-happy about casting three-weight fiberglass rods to small eager trout in icy cold water.” Read more via Fire Girl Photography.
- Swing the Fly has announced a fly tying contest with a theme of “trout spey.” The contest runs through August 25, 2017, and you can find more information about rules and judging criteria at this website.
