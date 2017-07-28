Tippets: “High Rise Holding Water,” Mastering the 3-point grip
- In a recent essay published in Big Sky Journal, author and fly fishing guide Miles Nolte writes about spending his time between two disparate locales: Montana and New York City. “Moving to New York was never part of my plan, but, now that I’m here, it’s not nearly as dreadful as I had feared. It’s not Montana, but to be honest, sometimes that’s why I appreciate it.”
- Jason Borger, author of the new book Single-Handed Fly Casting, demonstrates the key 3-point grip in this instructional video.
