Tippets: “High Rise Holding Water,” Mastering the 3-point grip

Posted on July 28, 2017 by Erin Block
  • In a recent essay published in Big Sky Journal, author and fly fishing guide Miles Nolte writes about spending his time between two disparate locales: Montana and New York City. “Moving to New York was never part of my plan, but, now that I’m here, it’s not nearly as dreadful as I had feared. It’s not Montana, but to be honest, sometimes that’s why I appreciate it.
  • Jason Borger, author of the new book Single-Handed Fly Casting, demonstrates the key 3-point grip in this instructional video.
