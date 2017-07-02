Tippets: Interview with James Prosek, Watching Your LIne
- Artist, naturalist, and author James Prosek gives a great interview on Postfly Box. From his conservation work and organization World Trout to his start as an artist, read the conversation here via The Wade.
- Making the transition from freshwater to saltwater fishing can be confusing. “Too many anglers making the transition from freshwater to salt think of the ocean like a big pond,” writes Louis Cahill. “In truth, it has more in common with a river.” Read more for tips on how watching your fly line can inform your fishing, via Gink & Gasoline.
