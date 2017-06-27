Tippets: The Drake Podcast, Rod Action and Line
- The Drake magazine has announced the release of a new weekly podcast, The DrakeCast. Released on Fridays, “you’ll get reporting, history, humor, and flyfishing.” The first two episodes are available here.
- When testing out rods and choosing the right action for your fishing needs, don’t neglect to consider the line as well. “Because line mass affects how a fly rod loads and unloads, a given rod will perform differently when paired with different lines. It helps, then, to look at the rod and the line as an integrated system.” Read more from Phil Monahan via Orvis.
