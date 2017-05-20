Tippets: Joan Wulff Honored by BTT, Learning Pains with Tenkara
- At the sixth annual New York City dinner put on by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Joan Wulff was presented with the Curt Gowdy Memorial Award. In her acceptance speech, writes Monte Burke, “Joan said that the sport of fly fishing ‘reveals your true character.’ None more so than hers: A pioneer, innovator and tireless conservationist–fly fishing’s leading lady, now and forever.” Via Forbes.
- Learning anything new is accompanied by unique frustrations. In this article, Jason Klass outlines specific beginning frustrations of learning tenkara. Via Tenkara Talk.
