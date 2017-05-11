Tippets: Knowledge Guides, Tying the ARF Sculpin Pattern
- A new school in Montana will help turn fly fishing guides into “knowledge” guides, incorporating training in environmental issues such as climate change and invasive species, as well as the ethics of fish handling. “Guides have this audience that is very receptive to the idea of conservation – let’s empower them with the best knowledge they can get,” says Gallatin River guide Sean Blaine. Via The Great Falls Tribune.
- The recently featured pattern on The Weekly Fly YouTube Channel is the ARF Articulated Sculpin pattern, created by Al Ritt. Ritt demonstrates how to tie this effective fly in this instructional video.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.