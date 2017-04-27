Tippets: Hook-free Fishing, “A River’s Last Chance” Kickstarter
- Landing fish is only essential if you plan on eating your catch, and increasing amounts of research points to the toll catch and release practices take on overall fish health. Brian J. Cantwell writes about the idea of hook-free fishing in this article via The Seattle Times.
- Shane Anderson has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to finish his latest film project, A River’s Last Chance. The film explores “the legacy of salmon, timber, wine and weed along California’s Eel River and searching for an economic and ecologic balance.”
