Tippets: Guides Talk Climate Change, BTT Tarpon Genetics Program Results, Salmon & Marijuana Farms in Northern California

Fly-fishing guides and outfitters see the effects of climate change firsthand. Recently, a group of guides gathered in Missoula, Montana, to discuss topics such as non-native species, increased “hoot owl” closures due to warm temperatures, and expansion of parasites and disease. “We’re at a crossroads,” says guide Sean Blaine. “We are at an inflection point in our industry. We’re in an industry with declining resources and increasing numbers. We are the gatekeepers. We are the spokespeople for our industry.” Via Ravalli Republic.
The results of a two-year collaborative study between the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to examine how many distinct Atlantic Tarpon populations exist has revealed high connectivity across the Atlantic Basin, highlighting the need for international cooperative management. Dr. Liz Wallace explains the study results in this article via BTT.
Marijuana farms are learning to be more fish-friendly in their use of water as well as fertilizers. “Growers in Humboldt County, believe that farming sustainably is not only the right thing to do, but is also good branding as the industry develops,” writes Maria Finn in Hakai Magazine.