Tippets: Trout Facts, Guide Trips with Kids

Covering topics as varied as genetic diversity and evolution to the earliest writing about fly fishing, Justin Housman highlights interesting “trout facts” in this article via Adventure Journal.
From adding an element of fun and comfort to choosing gear and setting realistic expectations, Kip Vieth of Wildwood Float Trips writes about tips for taking kids on guided trips. “Guides teach all season long and really reduce the learning curve for the new angler,” Vieth writes. “My favorite trips every season are the ones that expose children to our wonderful sport.”