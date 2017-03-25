Tippets: Tying with Faux Bucktail, Landon Mayer on Fishing Spring Runoff

- In this recent instructional video, Blane Chocklett answers questions and demonstrates techniques to use when tying with the new Faux Bucktail from Flymen Fishing Company. The Fish-Skull Faux Bucktail is “a tapered synthetic multi-use fly tying fiber designed to imitate typical premium-length natural bucktail.”
- Guide Landon Mayer is the guest on the most recent Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast. He outlines tips and techniques for fishing the high water of spring runoff, “something most of us try to avoid but with Landon’s guidance you might welcome these conditions.”