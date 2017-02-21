Tippets: Tight Ling Nymphing, Designate a Tying Desk

In this recent article Domenick Swentosky thoroughly outlines techniques and rigging options for tight line nymphing with an indicator. “Tight line nymphing is my default approach on most rivers. I like the control, the contact and the immediacy of strike detection. But sometimes adding a suspender (an indicator that suspends weight) just works better.” Via Troutbitten.
Having a dedicated area for tying can make you more efficient and will help develop your tying skills. “Once you can spend more time actually tying flies, laying out your materials and tools before you start tying, not only will you start tying faster, but you’ll also start tying more consistently, which is even more important.” Via Postfly Box.