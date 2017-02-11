Tippets: Anchored Interview with Louis Cahill, How to Mend Line

Posted on February 11, 2017 by Erin Block
  • In the most recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey, photographer Louis Cahill is the guest. He talks about getting his start in the fly-fishing industry, the creation of his blog and website Gink and Gasoline, the ethics of fly-fishing photography, and much more. Listen to their conversation here.
  • In the newest “How To” series from RIO, Russ Miller demonstrates how to mend a line when fishing a river. “Mending is a vital skill for the river fly fisher and ensures the correct drift of a fly, as well as allowing the angler to make a far more effective hook set.” Via RIO Products.
