Tippets: Anchored Interview with Louis Cahill, How to Mend Line

In the most recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey, photographer Louis Cahill is the guest. He talks about getting his start in the fly-fishing industry, the creation of his blog and website Gink and Gasoline, the ethics of fly-fishing photography, and much more. Listen to their conversation here.
In the newest “How To” series from RIO, Russ Miller demonstrates how to mend a line when fishing a river. “Mending is a vital skill for the river fly fisher and ensures the correct drift of a fly, as well as allowing the angler to make a far more effective hook set.” Via RIO Products.