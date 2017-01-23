Tippets: 15 Tips for Spey Casting, Tying the Buckskin Nymph

In this article April Vokey addresses 15 tips for common errors in spey casting. From wading and casting too far to landing fish quickly, read her advice via Epic.
The Buckskin Nymph is a simple and effective fly. Jason Klass revisits the classic pattern in this recent post. “Like many paintings, the beauty of this fly lies not solely in it’s simplicity, but also in its composition. It was originated by George Bodmer right here in my home state of Colorado and as with many simple patterns, there are many variations.” Via Tenkara Talk.