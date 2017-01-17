Tippets: Loon Fly Tying 101, Musky on the Fly
- On Thursday nights through January, Loon continues their weekly series on the foundations and fundamentals of fly tying. Catch up on Episode 1 and Episode 2.
- Matthew Reilly writes about the obsession that is chasing musky on the fly. “To stack skill and will against low probability, hoping for high reward. This defines the hunt for predatory fish—most purely, the quest for musky.” Read more via Hatch Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.