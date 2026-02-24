Tying Tuesday: Innovation and Controversy
In this week’s selection, Savage Flies revitalizes the iconic Adams by incorporating Jungle Cock feathers, blending tradition with premium aesthetics. Technical precision continues with Davie McPhail’s Cased Caddis, which utilizes drop beads for realistic profiles and weighted balance, essential for mid-column success. Meanwhile, McFly Angler tackles the controversial Squirmy Worm, a devastatingly effective pattern that challenges tyers to master a notoriously finicky material. Finally, the Panfish Wiggler by Dressed Irons focuses on movement and vibration, perfect for the warming shallows.
Jungle Cock Adams
Hook: Standard dry fly (size 12–14)
Thread: Gray 8/0 or 70 denier
Tail: Mixed brown and grizzly hackle fibers
Body: Gray muskrat or synthetic dry fly dubbing
Wings: Grizzly hackle tips
Hackle: One brown and one grizzly neck feather
Cheeks: Two matched Jungle Cock nails
Drop Beaded Cased Caddis (Grannom)
Hook: Fulling Mill 5065 or similar heavyweight grub hook, size 12
Bead: 3.5mm Silver Tungsten Bead
Thread: Black Uni Thread 8/0
Rib: 0.15mm Clear Monofilament
Case: A blend of Hare’s Ear, Squirrel dubbing, and a touch of UV Ice Dub
Thorax: Peacock Herl
Legs: English Partridge hackle feathers
Adhesive: Clear Varnish or UV Resin
The Squirmy Worm
Hook: Risen Barbless Shrimp/Caddis 9457 (size 10)
Thread: Veevus 140 Power Thread (red)
Body: Squirmy Worm Material
Weight: Lead Free Wire (0.015)
Bead: Risen Brass Bead (Hot Pink/4mm)
Dubbing: Hareline Dubbing (red/black)
Flex Resin: Solarez Flex Formula
Thin Resin: Solarez Ultra Thin
Panfish Wiggler
Hook: Mustad 3366 or 3906B, size 10
Thread: 6/0 Black Uni-thread
Tail: Brown Hen Hackle fibers
Body: Medium Yellow Chenille
Rib: Small Copper Wire
Hackle: Brown Hen Cape or soft rooster hackle
