Tying Tuesday: Innovation and Controversy

In this week’s selection, Savage Flies revitalizes the iconic Adams by incorporating Jungle Cock feathers, blending tradition with premium aesthetics. Technical precision continues with Davie McPhail’s Cased Caddis, which utilizes drop beads for realistic profiles and weighted balance, essential for mid-column success. Meanwhile, McFly Angler tackles the controversial Squirmy Worm, a devastatingly effective pattern that challenges tyers to master a notoriously finicky material. Finally, the Panfish Wiggler by Dressed Irons focuses on movement and vibration, perfect for the warming shallows.

Jungle Cock Adams

Hook: Standard dry fly (size 12–14)

Thread: Gray 8/0 or 70 denier

Tail: Mixed brown and grizzly hackle fibers

Body: Gray muskrat or synthetic dry fly dubbing

Wings: Grizzly hackle tips

Hackle: One brown and one grizzly neck feather

Cheeks: Two matched Jungle Cock nails

Drop Beaded Cased Caddis (Grannom)

Hook: Fulling Mill 5065 or similar heavyweight grub hook, size 12

Bead: 3.5mm Silver Tungsten Bead

Thread: Black Uni Thread 8/0

Rib: 0.15mm Clear Monofilament

Case: A blend of Hare’s Ear, Squirrel dubbing, and a touch of UV Ice Dub

Thorax: Peacock Herl

Legs: English Partridge hackle feathers

Adhesive: Clear Varnish or UV Resin

The Squirmy Worm

Hook: Risen Barbless Shrimp/Caddis 9457 (size 10)

Thread: Veevus 140 Power Thread (red)

Body: Squirmy Worm Material

Weight: Lead Free Wire (0.015)

Bead: Risen Brass Bead (Hot Pink/4mm)

Dubbing: Hareline Dubbing (red/black)

Flex Resin: Solarez Flex Formula

Thin Resin: Solarez Ultra Thin

Panfish Wiggler

Hook: Mustad 3366 or 3906B, size 10

Thread: 6/0 Black Uni-thread

Tail: Brown Hen Hackle fibers

Body: Medium Yellow Chenille

Rib: Small Copper Wire

Hackle: Brown Hen Cape or soft rooster hackle