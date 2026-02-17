Tying Tuesday: Streamers, Nymphs, and Innovative Emergers



Mid-February can feel like purgatory for the fly angler—ice is creeping off the edges but hatches are still weeks away, and the boat ramp feels like a distant memory. The antidote, as always, is a loaded bobbin and a purpose.

This week’s Tying Tuesday brings four patterns that cover serious ground: Cheech’s upgraded Wedge Head Trout Slider, a diver that darts and pulses; Rob Streeter’s Articulated Jerk Fly, built to imitate the death-spiral of a dying baitfish and engineered for warmwater carnage; Tom Rosenbauer’s Rabbit Foot Emerger, a deceptively simple surface film pattern; and the ever-reliable Frenchie.

From the streamer junkie stripping heavy articulated meat to the technical purist, there’s something here to keep your hands busy and your mind on the water. So heat up the coffee, fire up the UV lamp, and put a few new tools in the box before spring arrives.

Wedge Head Trout Slider

Hook: Gamakatsu B10S, size 2

Thread: Veevus GSP 100 Denier

Tail: Select Marabou (white)

Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash

Body: Polar Chenille and Marabou plumes

Collar: Mallard Flank feather

Head: Flymen Fishing Co. Wedge Head (Medium)

Eyes: 5mm Living Eyes

Adhesive: Loctite 401 and UV Resin

Rabbit Foot Emerger

Hook: Fulling Mill 5025 or similar emerger hook (sizes 14–20)

Thread: 8/0 or 12/0 in Tan or Olive

Trailing Shuck: Amber Z-Lon or Antron yarn

Body: Tan or Olive Superfine dubbing (match the hatch)

Wing: Hair from a Snowshoe Rabbit foot

Thorax: Slightly darker shade of Superfine or rabbit dubbing

The Frenchie

Hook: Jig Hook (sizes 12–16)

Bead: Slotted Tungsten (Gold or Copper)

Thread: 70 Denier Fluorescent Pink

Tail: Coq de Leon fibers

Ribbing: Small Copper Wire

Body: Natural Pheasant Tail fibers

Thorax: UV Pink Ice Dub

Articulated Jerk Fly

Rear Hook: Gamakatsu B10S, size 2

Front Hook: Gamakatsu B10S, size 2/0

Thread: 210 Denier (white or olive)

Tail: White Bucktail

Flash: Pearl Flashabou

Articulation: 20 lb stainless steel wire and 2mm plastic beads

Body: Olive Ostrich Herl and Olive Bucktail

Eyes: 6mm 3D Holographic Eyes

Head: UV Clear Fly Finish (Thin and Thick)