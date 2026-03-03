Tying Tuesday: Mastering Seasonal Shifts and Subsurface Stealth



This week’s Tying Tuesday bridges the gap between late-winter tying sessions and opening-day confidence. We’ve assembled four patterns that cover a wide arc of the season: the Welsh March Brown, a soft-hackle wet fly whose partridge and hare’s ear profile has been fooling trout on both sides of the Atlantic for generations; a PMD Cripple built with CDC and snowshoe rabbit that sits in the film exactly where picky summer risers want it; the Sparkle Midge Larva, a deceptively simple pattern whose translucent body and flash underbody make it a year-round weapon on technical tailwaters; and the Woolly Sculpin, a meaty streamer that splits the difference between a classic Woolly Bugger and a realistic sculpin imitation.

Welsh March Brown

Hook: Standard wet fly hook (e.g., Daiichi 1550), sizes 12–14

Thread: Brown 8/0 Uni-Thread

Rib: Fine gold wire

Tail: Partridge fibers

Body: Natural hare’s ear dubbing

Hackle: Partridge feather

Wing: Matched woodcock wing slips

PMD Cripple

Hook: Tiemco 2488 or similar scud hook, sizes 14–18

Thread: 70 Denier, Wood Duck or Light Cahill

Tail: Coq de Leon fibers

Body: Turkey biot (PMD or Pale Yellow)

Wing: Natural dun CDC and snowshoe rabbit foot

Thorax: Superfine Dubbing, PMD color

Sparkle Midge Larva

Hook: Tiemco 2487 or 2488, sizes 18–24

Thread: UTC 70 Denier or 8/0 (Red, Black, or Olive)

Underbody: Pearl Flashabou or Mylar tinsel

Body: Clear midge tubing

Thorax: Peacock herl or fine synthetic dubbing

Woolly Sculpin

Hook: Size 4–8, 3XL streamer hook

Bead: Gold conehead

Thread: 6/0 Olive

Tail: Olive marabou

Rib: Copper wire

Body: Olive chenille

Hackle: Grizzly olive saddle hackle

Head: Olive sculpin wool