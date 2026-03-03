Tying Tuesday: Mastering Seasonal Shifts and Subsurface Stealth
This week’s Tying Tuesday bridges the gap between late-winter tying sessions and opening-day confidence. We’ve assembled four patterns that cover a wide arc of the season: the Welsh March Brown, a soft-hackle wet fly whose partridge and hare’s ear profile has been fooling trout on both sides of the Atlantic for generations; a PMD Cripple built with CDC and snowshoe rabbit that sits in the film exactly where picky summer risers want it; the Sparkle Midge Larva, a deceptively simple pattern whose translucent body and flash underbody make it a year-round weapon on technical tailwaters; and the Woolly Sculpin, a meaty streamer that splits the difference between a classic Woolly Bugger and a realistic sculpin imitation.
Welsh March Brown
Hook: Standard wet fly hook (e.g., Daiichi 1550), sizes 12–14
Thread: Brown 8/0 Uni-Thread
Rib: Fine gold wire
Tail: Partridge fibers
Body: Natural hare’s ear dubbing
Hackle: Partridge feather
Wing: Matched woodcock wing slips
PMD Cripple
Hook: Tiemco 2488 or similar scud hook, sizes 14–18
Thread: 70 Denier, Wood Duck or Light Cahill
Tail: Coq de Leon fibers
Body: Turkey biot (PMD or Pale Yellow)
Wing: Natural dun CDC and snowshoe rabbit foot
Thorax: Superfine Dubbing, PMD color
Sparkle Midge Larva
Hook: Tiemco 2487 or 2488, sizes 18–24
Thread: UTC 70 Denier or 8/0 (Red, Black, or Olive)
Underbody: Pearl Flashabou or Mylar tinsel
Body: Clear midge tubing
Thorax: Peacock herl or fine synthetic dubbing
Woolly Sculpin
Hook: Size 4–8, 3XL streamer hook
Bead: Gold conehead
Thread: 6/0 Olive
Tail: Olive marabou
Rib: Copper wire
Body: Olive chenille
Hackle: Grizzly olive saddle hackle
Head: Olive sculpin wool
