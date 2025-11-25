Tying Tuesday: Flash, Fire, and Fun

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four patterns of complexity, but here’s the thing: They are all actually simple to tie, even the ones that don’t look it. We kick things off with a cool Balanced Leech variation from Matt Winkler of Umpqua, who walks us through the steps to created a white, flashy minnow imitation that will fish great on the dead drift or under and indicator. Next up, Brandon from Snake River Fly teaches us to tie a buggy scud/sowbug pattern that “has been dang good on the Snake and southern reservoirs” of Idaho. It doesn’t get much easier than Deb Paskall’s attractor/egg imitation, which she calls Deb’s Lil Pink Blob. When nothing else is working in winter, try this gaudy morsel. Finally, John Genovesi shares a super-simple baitfish pattern that is effective on false albacore, stripers, bonito, bluefish, mackerel, and even trout, when they’re feeding on alewives.

Balanced $ Minnow

Shank extension: Dressmaker pin.

Bead: White tungsten bead, 3.8 or 4.0mm.

Thread: White, 6/0.

Hook: 60-degree jig hook (here an Umpqua XS506 BNJig), size 6.

Tail: White marabou.

Flash: Pearl Midge Flash.

Body: Pearl Wapsi Palmer Chenille, small.

Eye: Pearl 3D Stick-On Eyes, 3/6- or 7/32-inch.

Adhesive 1: Superglue gel.

Adhesive 2: Thick UV resin.

Adhesive 3: Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails.

Tools: Wirecutters, toothpick.

CDC Killer Bug

Hook: Scud hook (here a Moonlit 201), sizes 14-20.

Bead: Silver tungsten bead, 2.5-3.0mm.

Thread: Pink, 6/0.

Body: Pink sow Filthy Fowl dubbing.

Collar: Natural dun CDC.

Thorax: Pink sow Filthy Fowl dubbing.

Hot spot: Red tying thread.

Deb’s Lil Pink Blob

Hook: Partridge Grub/Shrimp hook, size 10.

Bead: Silver bead, 3.2-4mm.

Tail: 4 strands of Pearl Krystal Flash.

Body: Bright pink Pearl Chenille, 10mm.

Collar: Red tying thread.

E-Z Albie Hooker

Hook: Standard saltwater hook (here a Mustad 3407), sizes 1/0-2.

Thread: Red, 3/0.

Tail: Minnow mix pearl Ice Dub Shimmer Fringe.

Body: White clear Krystal Hackle, large.

Lateral line: Pearl Flashabou.

Head: Red thread.

Adhesive: Solarez Flex.

Tools: Dubbing brush.