Tying Tuesday: Flash, Fire, and Fun
This week’s Tying Tuesday features four patterns of complexity, but here’s the thing: They are all actually simple to tie, even the ones that don’t look it. We kick things off with a cool Balanced Leech variation from Matt Winkler of Umpqua, who walks us through the steps to created a white, flashy minnow imitation that will fish great on the dead drift or under and indicator. Next up, Brandon from Snake River Fly teaches us to tie a buggy scud/sowbug pattern that “has been dang good on the Snake and southern reservoirs” of Idaho. It doesn’t get much easier than Deb Paskall’s attractor/egg imitation, which she calls Deb’s Lil Pink Blob. When nothing else is working in winter, try this gaudy morsel. Finally, John Genovesi shares a super-simple baitfish pattern that is effective on false albacore, stripers, bonito, bluefish, mackerel, and even trout, when they’re feeding on alewives.
Balanced $ Minnow
Shank extension: Dressmaker pin.
Bead: White tungsten bead, 3.8 or 4.0mm.
Thread: White, 6/0.
Hook: 60-degree jig hook (here an Umpqua XS506 BNJig), size 6.
Tail: White marabou.
Flash: Pearl Midge Flash.
Body: Pearl Wapsi Palmer Chenille, small.
Eye: Pearl 3D Stick-On Eyes, 3/6- or 7/32-inch.
Adhesive 1: Superglue gel.
Adhesive 2: Thick UV resin.
Adhesive 3: Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails.
Tools: Wirecutters, toothpick.
CDC Killer Bug
Hook: Scud hook (here a Moonlit 201), sizes 14-20.
Bead: Silver tungsten bead, 2.5-3.0mm.
Thread: Pink, 6/0.
Body: Pink sow Filthy Fowl dubbing.
Collar: Natural dun CDC.
Thorax: Pink sow Filthy Fowl dubbing.
Hot spot: Red tying thread.
Deb’s Lil Pink Blob
Hook: Partridge Grub/Shrimp hook, size 10.
Bead: Silver bead, 3.2-4mm.
Tail: 4 strands of Pearl Krystal Flash.
Body: Bright pink Pearl Chenille, 10mm.
Collar: Red tying thread.
E-Z Albie Hooker
Hook: Standard saltwater hook (here a Mustad 3407), sizes 1/0-2.
Thread: Red, 3/0.
Tail: Minnow mix pearl Ice Dub Shimmer Fringe.
Body: White clear Krystal Hackle, large.
Lateral line: Pearl Flashabou.
Head: Red thread.
Adhesive: Solarez Flex.
Tools: Dubbing brush.
