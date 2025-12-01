Remembering Legendary Angler Flip Pallot

When Flip Pallot passed away unexpectedly on August 26th, he left a legacy that will be tough to match. Writing in Garden&Gun, T. Edward Nickens expresses the feelings of many folks in the fly-fishing world as they attempt to figure out what Flip meant to them:

It’s difficult to imagine anyone sucking the marrow out of life as thoroughly as did Philip “Flip” Pallot. He was a soldier, banker, wanderer, and fishing guide. And when his ESPN television series, The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, debuted in 1992, he embarked on a rocket ship ride to outdoors celebrity like no one before. He would later cofound Hell’s Bay Boatworks and serve as the first ambassador for Yeti, a company started by two young Texas men he’d taught to fly-cast, Roy and Ryan Seiders. He inspired legions to pursue dreams of a life on the water.

