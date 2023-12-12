Tying Tuesday: Fly Tying Skill Builder #1

In this week’s edition of Tying Tuesday, I want to showcase a new series from the folks over at Fly Fish Food. They’ve just launched their Fly Tying Skill Builder series of videos, and the first one takes us through how to tie a half-hitch, how to work with deer hair, and how to work with zonker strips. These are critical skills that every tier should master, and of course, the folks at Fly Fish Food do a wonderful job of making it simple and easy to follow along.

