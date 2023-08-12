Upcoming PFAS Ban

One thing that all of your outdoors gear has in common with everyone else’s is its use of PFAS – per or polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are used to waterproof everything from rain gear to waders, which makes them an integral part of an angler’s outfit.

PFAS are harmful chemicals, however, that have been linked to potentially harmful side effects like liver damage and asthma. That’s one reason why multiple state regulatory agencies are moving to ban, or severely limit, PFAS use in the coming years.

Chris Hunt has an excellent writeup over in Fly Fisherman Magazine that goes into more detail on this problem, and what it means for the outdoors industry moving forward. It’s definitely worth your time to read.