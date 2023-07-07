Hardy Releases Marksman Z Rod

Hardy is adding another saltwater rod to its product lineup with the debut of the new Marksman Z.

“We’re delighted to introduce the Hardy Marksman Z, the newest addition to our superior range of fishing rods,” said Jim Murphy, Director of Fly Fishing for Hardy, in a press release. “Our goal is to provide anglers with the best possible equipment that can stand up to any condition, and we believe the Hardy Marksman Z Fly Rod exemplifies this commitment.”

The Marksman Z is built using Hardy’s Sintrix technology, in addition to a completely new taper design. This gives the rod increased lifting power in the butt section, which is helpful for wrangling the salt’s biggest, meanest fish.

Hardy touts this new rod’s recovery and light weight in-hand as key features, as well. The Marksman Z will retail for $995, and should be available in September 2023.