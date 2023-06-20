Presentation is everything in fly fishing. The wrong fly, fished well enough, can often be the right fly. And even if you have the right fly on, it doesn’t matter if your presentation isn’t up to snuff. A big part of presentation is being able to accurately cast your flies where they need to go, which is the basis of Dom Swentosky’s latest piece over at Troutbitten. If you want to learn how to be a more accurate caster, you should read this story.