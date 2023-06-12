Catch Giant Trout During Damselfly Hatch

This time of year, big stonefly hatches tend to get the most attention from anglers and social media. But there are other bugs that offer just as satisfying a meal to large trout. Damselflies are prevalent in many stillwater fisheries, and they make the perfect meal for hungry, big fish. You can learn all about how to fish these bugs in Landon Mayer’s latest over at Fly Fisherman Magazine. Read the story here.