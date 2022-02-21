How to Fish a Mouse Pattern

It’s that time of year when most of us start looking for something new and exciting to tie at the vise. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably filled your boxes with go-to, reliable patterns, and are looking for something fun to try this year.

Enter mouse flies.

They’re time-consuming to tie, but it’s no use tying them if you don’t know how to fish them. And that’s where Louis Cahill comes in, with this piece over at Gink & Gasoline. It’s a great story on how to effective fish mouse patterns.

Read it here.