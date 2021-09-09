Ciscoes Discovered in Yellowstone Lake

As if to spite the progress we’ve made at Yellowstone Lake, fisheries managers there officially announced the discovery of ciscoes in the lake. It’s believed by fisheries managers that the ciscoes were planted intentionally – and illegally – by lake trout supporters.

Ciscoes are a favorite food of lake trout, which are invasive in Yellowstone Lake and threatened to completely eliminate Yellowstone cutthroat trout from the lake in the early 2000s.

Read more about the discovery and announcement here.