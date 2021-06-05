Companion Book to “A River Runs Through It”
When I saw this excerpt from Home Waters in Field & Stream, I was pretty surprised. I didn’t know there was a companion to A River Runs Through It in the works.
This book, written by Norman Maclean’s son John, chronicles his relationship with fly fishing, his father, and the Big Blackfoot River.
This excerpt is fantastic, and has me eagerly waiting for more. Read the excerpt in full here.
←Previous Story
Thomas McGuane and Debut Novelist Eric Johnson to Join in Live Streaming Event
Show Comments