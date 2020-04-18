Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop Sold

The iconic Dan Bailey’s fly shop in Livingston, MT, was sold to Dale Sexton. Sexton used to work at Bailey’s when he was a senior in high school, and ended up starting his own outdoors shop – Timber Trails. Now, both Timber Trails and Dan Bailey’s will live under the same roof.

According to the Livingston Enterprise, “Sexton said Dan Bailey’s name has special meaning to him and the Livingston community.

“It’s a legacy name and it’s foundational, not only to Livingston, but the greater fly fishing community,” he said. “We’re hoping to grow that moving forward.””

Read the entirety of the story here.