Texas gets a lot of love as a hunting state, but it’s often overlooked for fishing. Wes Ferguson aims to dismantle that myth with his ambitious, sprawling project for Texas Monthly – The Great Texas Fishing Safari.

From alligator gar in the Trinity River to trout in the Pecos River, Ferguson gives anglers a bucket list of places to see and visit in the Lone Star State. The diversity of fishing opportunities impressed me, and I live within a few hours of world-class bass fishing, the country’s largest inland brook trout, and the West’s best tailwater.

Read Ferguson’s article in its entirety here, and be prepared to be blown away.