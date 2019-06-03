29th International Fly Tying Symposium Dates Set

Dates have been announced for the 29th International Fly Tying Symposium. The event will be held November 23-34 in Parsippany, NJ, and will feature more than 100 fly tiers as well as the latest in tying materials and products.

Read more in the press release below.

29th International Fly Tying Symposium Slated for Nov. 23-24 in Parsippany, NJ

SOMERSET, Penn. – With a theme of “Legendary Flies: Past, Present … and Future,” the twenty-ninth annual edition of the International Fly Tying Symposium returns to the castle-like Sheraton Parsippany Hotel, Nov. 23-24, announced director Chuck Furimsky.

Furimsky, jokingly warned, “You better come early, stay late and pay attention. The hotel’s convention hall will host more than 100 fly tiers and dozens of booths showing and selling the latest fly tying products and materials ever assembled under one roof.”

In response to the theme of “Legendary Flies: Past, Present … and Future,” both pro and high level amateurs will offer instructions on the patterns that made them famous from Bob Clouser demonstrating the tying of his Clouser Minnow to Bob Popovics’ creating his Pop Fleyes. About 30 tiers will demo their own creations, expertly replicate flies of the past and look at what fly-fishers will be using in the future.

“You’ll learn how to tie them right from the guys who designed them,” said Furimsky.

A show program sheet listing the selections of legendary flies and which tier and table to visit for expert instruction will be provided symposium attendees. Additionally, there will be seminars every hour, an hourly Featured Tier, and Author’s Booth.

Private morning and afternoon fly tying classes with select instructors are also available.

The International Fly Tying Symposium’s Saturday Night Banquet will feature fly tying and fly fishing-related door prizes from show sponsors. “Door prizes are valued at about twice the buffet banquet ticket cost of $45,” promised Furimsky.

Symposium admission is $15 on Sat., $12 on Sun. or $22 for a weekend pass. Children under age 16 are free while active military with ID is $10. Parking is free.

For class registration, show information and banquet reservations, phone (814) 443 3638 or visit www.internationalflytyingsymposium.com

Discounted Sheraton Parsippany room rates will be available until Nov. 1 by calling (973) 515-2000; fax (973) 515-9798.

Contact:

The Fly Tying Symposium

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Chuck Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

[email protected]