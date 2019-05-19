Kirk Wallace Johnson Talks “The Feather Thief”

When Kirk Wallace Johnson returned from Baghdad after work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, fighting on behalf of Iraqis who had become refugees as a result of their work alongside America during the war, “Fly-fishing became his escape from the harrowing stress of these real-life realities,” writes Alesha Damerville. “And that’s when he stumbled upon the tale that led him to write The Feather Thief.” In this article, Johnson shares some of the back story behind his nonfiction bestseller. Via Steamboat Magazine.