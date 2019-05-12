Excerpt from “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout”
In this post, read an excerpt from Chris Hunt’s new book, Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout: A Fly-fishing Guide and History. “In Yellowstone, nearly every small stream you see as it either parallels a road or crosses under one is potentially fishy. Just because you don’t see other anglers fishing these waters doesn’t mean they aren’t worth fishing. In fact, it usually means just the opposite.” Via Orvis.
