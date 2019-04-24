Spey-O-Rama 2019
The 16th Annual Jimmy Green World Championship of Spey Casting will be held Friday, April 26th to Sunday, April 28th, 2019, at the world-renowned casting ponds in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. This event is open to the public and admittance is free. In addition to the best Spey casters from a variety of countries competing in distance casting competition, the event will also showcase product exhibits and casting demonstrations.
