The First Annual We’re So Fly Festival will be held May 2-5, 2019, in Bath County, Virginia. The event features self-guided and fee-guided fly fishing trips with local guides, as well as classes on everything from making goat cheese to improving your fly casting technique.

First Annual We’re So Fly Trout Festival

Attention, Mid-Atlantic fly anglers: The First Annual We’re So Fly Festival will be held May 2-5, 2019, in beautiful Bath County, Virginia. Spread over three full days, We’re So Fly will offer a host of activities for anglers and non-anglers alike.

The event kicks off with a welcome reception featuring appetizers, wines and spirits, a great meal, and a silent auction to benefit Project Healing Waters. The event features self-guided and fee-guided fly fishing trips with local guides, a wide-ranging variety of classes such as a goat cheese-making demo and tour with Hidden Valley B&B, “Conquering Your Fears of Cooking Fish,” and introductory fly casting classes. You can also learn about Brews & Buggs at a small group class given at Bacova Beer Company.

Don’t miss the Lunch & Learn Class taught by author and Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival Director Beau Beasley, who will discuss “Effective Patterns for the Mid-Atlantic” while patrons enjoy a fine lunch at Fort Lewis Lodge.

Not a fly angler? No problem! Decompress with a yoga class at the nearby Omni Homestead–or perhaps a wine & fish pairing class.

“We wanted to put together a really fun event that would appeal to lots of different folks with different interests. Some anglers might know about Virginia’s Jackson River, of course, but Bath County has a lot more to offer than a single fishing destination,” says Kate Loeffler, the event organizer. Loeffler is the proprietor of The Inn at Gristmill Square and Waterwheel Restaurant; she agreed to spearhead the event. “There’s a lot of things to see and do in Bath County. This festival allows visitors to choose from a variety of options and stay with our lodging partners and sponsors over the course of a few days.”

Bath County is located near the Allegheny Mountains and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. To order tickets click here. To find out how you can be a part of this year’s We’re So Fly Festival, contact Kate Loeffler via e-mail at [email protected].