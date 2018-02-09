Tippets: Tying Streamers for Stripers, Casting to Rising Trout
- Streamers are go-to patterns when fishing for stripers, and “As always, you should brush up on tying ‘classic’ patterns like Deceivers and Clousers,” writes Vince Battista, “but you should also your hand at crafting your own streamers.” Learn about some of the best streamer patterns and design in this article via Postfly Box.
- Fishing to rising trout can be great fun as frustratingly difficult. “You need to place your dry fly in a trout’s feeding window,” writes Tom Rosenbauer, “but it’s also important to avoid placing the leader or fly line on top of the trout.” In this video from Dave and Amelia Jensen, learn how to cast to a rising trout without spooking it.
