The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced that Regan Nelson has been elected to direct the new marine resources program, which is “focused on the sustainability, conservation and access to U.S. saltwater fisheries.”

Regan Nelson to Direct AFFTA’S New Marine Resources Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Regan Nelson will join the staff of the American Fly Fishing Trade Association, leading the establishment of a new program focused on the sustainability, conservation and access to U.S. saltwater fisheries. Ms. Nelson comes to AFFTA with nearly 20 years of experience working to safeguard the nation’s most treasured outdoor places, on land and in the ocean.

AFFTA President and CEO Ben Bulis stated: “Anglers know that abundant fish populations are the foundation for a thriving recreational fly fishing industry. AFFTA has long advocated for sustainable management of our marine fish populations, and with a new Marine Resources program, I am excited to see AFFTA step up its engagement in saltwater fisheries management.”

U.S. ocean fisheries are managed under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which mandates that overfishing be prevented and stocks be rebuilt in a timely manner. The law has been successful in moving saltwater fisheries toward sustainability, but efforts are underway to weaken the conservation provisions that have been responsible for recovering many marine fish populations. AFFTA believes that strong conservation provisions must remain intact, and a renewed focus on habitat protection is needed to secure sustainable and thriving saltwater fishing opportunities now and far into the future.

AFFTA’s new Marine Resources Director Regan Nelson said, “A good day fishing is not only about catching fish, but also knowing that you can keep coming back and fish will be there again and again. Strong conservation policies are essential to keep our ocean fish populations healthy and abundant, ensuring we all have the chance for good days on the water.”

Ms. Nelson has been engaged in numerous conservation issues that AFFTA has supported and is based in Bozeman, MT, where she enjoys fly fishing the Gallatin River with her husband and two young sons.

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.

