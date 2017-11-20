Tippets: Autumn Dry Fly Fishing, Making the First Cast Count
- From fly and tippet size to the hookset, Spencer Durrant outlines strategies for fishing dry flies in autumn conditions. “Dries in the fall are a special occasion, and fishing them makes up a good majority of my favorite fishing memories. Go out this year, find a beaver pond or really long, soft stretch of calm water in your local river, and give it a shot. You might be surprised at how much fun you have.” Via Postfly Box.
- In a recent instructional video, Pete Kutzer demonstrates two ways to prepare for the first cast on the water. “If you’ve got something light at the end of your line–a dry fly or small wet fly–you can simply make a bow-and-arrow cast,” writes Phil Monahan. “With a heavier streamer or nymph set up, a roll cast makes more sense. So try these methods to starts your fishing day off right.” Via Orvis.
