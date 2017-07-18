Korkers released new innovations and products at the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show in Orlando, Florida. Highlights include The Wraptr Wading Boot, Women’s DarkHorse Wading Boot, and the Savier Sole Bag.

Innovation & Expansion Headline Korkers 2018 Collection

Portland, OR – (July, 2017) – Korkers, the award winning fishing and outdoor footwear brand, is proud to introduce several new innovations at this year’s International Fly Tackle Dealer Show. The new Wraptr Wading Boot™, Women’s DarkHorse Wading Boot with Boa® Lacing, Triple Threat Sole platform, Mack’s Canyon Wader Bag, Savier Sole Bag, and I-Drain Wading Socks™ highlight Korkers 2018 assortment.

“We have a proven track record of bringing industry firsts and cutting edge footwear to the fishing industry,” says CEO Brian Chaney. “As a market leader, our consumers are asking for more and demanding more from us. For 2018, our line has expanded to include not just revolutionary footwear, but complimentary accessories like bags, packs, and wet wading socks all aimed at improving the angling experience. By providing complimentary, system based solutions, our products allow anglers to go further with greater comfort than ever before.”

WRAPTR – HOW THE FUTURE FITS.

This is WRAPTR. The end of stitch and seam failure forever. One-piece, single-seam, next-level, abrasion resistant engineering in a hyper-light, water-immune shell of flexible armor built to smash miles and defend comfort no matter how insane the terrain or conditions.

“Over the past 4 years, we have worked hard to improve the durability of our boots and we are seeing dramatic results,” said Korkers Product Development Director Drew Linth. “Past innovations in construction such as Protected Stitching™ have helped anglers get hundreds of more miles and days out of our boots. WRAPTR takes this concept to the next level by creating a virtually seamless and stitch less upper that uses compression molding for protection. Less layers and stitching means lighter boots and less to break down. We are very excited to introduce this revolutionary construction method to anglers worldwide.”

MSRP: $199.99 (Felt & Kling-ON) & $219.99 (Kling-On & Studded Kling-On

WOMEN’S DARKHORSE – BOA® FIT SPECIFCIALLY FOR WOMEN.

DARKHORSE, REMIXED FOR WOMEN. Fair’s fair. Women are up and after it at 5 am, too. They get as cold as men, probably colder. Why shouldn’t they have performance gear that fits and performs at the highest level? That’s where the new Women’s DarkHorse comes in. Unbelievably lightweight and supportive. Water-repelling and supremely durable, with the BOA® closure system and ten interchangeable traction options.

“Last year, we launched the BuckSkin Mary Women’s Wading Boot and it has been an overwhelming success. In the process, we have learned how important performance traction is to female anglers and how well our OmniTrax Interchangeable Sole System® works to improve their experience,” commented Korkers Eastern Sales Manager Scott Doty. “Since Korkers pioneered the BOA® Lacing System for men back in 2007, we decided it’s about time Women should have access to the same technology…in a boot made specifically to fit a woman’s foot. The Women’s DarkHorse offers every female angler the ultimate in comfort, durability, and performance.”

MSRP: $179.99 (Felt & Kling-ON) & $199.99 (Kling-On & Studded Kling-On)

TRIPLE THREAT SOLE™ – ONE SOLE. THREE TRACTION OPTIONS YOU CONTROL.

TRIPLE THREAT SOLE™. The 100% customizable sole that gives you endless spike, bar, and hex disc traction configurations for the ultimate in traction options. Made from a sticky rubber outsole with over molded stainless steel receptacles to accept our proprietary bolt-on traction enhancement system. While the debate about the effectiveness of felt vs. rubber wages on, the Triple Threat Sole™ is an eco-friendly solution that actually works.

“We have been working on the development of the Triple Threat Sole™ for over three years,” said Korkers CEO Brian Chaney. “Similar to many of our customers, we have been hard at work tinkering with different combinations of soft aluminum and extremely hard carbide in search of the ultimate traction solution. After years of testing and listening to our wear testers and customers, we finally realized the holy grail of traction was to provide a solid traction platform and various gripping parts that allow our customers to tinker and find the traction system that works best for them.”

Triple Threat Aluminum Bar Sole, Triple Threat Carbide Spike Sole, and Triple Threat Aluminum Hex Disc Sole are sold separately. Accessory kits with 40 Carbide Spikes, 40 Aluminum Hex Discs, and 10 Aluminum Bars can are also sold separately.

MSRP: $59.99 Aluminum Bar Sole, $59.99 Carbide Spike Sole, $59.99 Aluminum Hex Disc Sole, $29.99 10 Aluminum Bar Pack, $29.99 40 Aluminum Hex Disc Pack, and $29.99 40 Carbide Spike Pack.

3.5 MM I-DRAIN GUARD SOCK™ – GOODBYE, SWAMPFOOT.

Tired of the squishing, slogging, and excess water that accumulates in your current Guard Socks? Meet Korkers new I-Drain Guard Sock. It is an abrasion-resistant form fit 3.5mm neoprene, complete with gravel guards and a patent-pending perforated foot bed designed to drain away excess water. Another industry first from Korkers, sure to improve wet wading on hot summer days.

MSRP: $29.99

MACK’S CANYON WADER BAG™ – 4500 CUBIC INCHES OF FORESIGHT.

With monstrous amounts of isolated wet/dry storage, water-immune changing mat, rod tube holder, pockets galore, and massive durability, it is the wader bag to end all wader bags. Made from long-lasting performance Cordura™ material, this bag offers traveling anglers a system for carrying all their gear comfortably. The anvil-style opening allows for easy searching without having to unpack the entire bag. Hidden shoulder straps offer added versatility and allow for the bag to quickly be converted to a backpack.

MSRP: $159.99

SAVIER SOLE BAG™ – HAVE SOLE, WILL TRAVEL.

The Savier Sole Bag™ was designed to carry Korkers outsoles cleanly and easily while traveling. Made from long-lasting performance Cordura™ material, this bags offers ease of use and protection. Featuring a simple roll and buckle closure system that will fit all Korkers sole sizes (5-15).

“Our customers have been asking for us to create a pouch or travel bag designed specifically to carry our interchangeable outsoles for several years. We continue to listen to our customers and provide them with system based solutions designed to enhance their angling experience,” said Korkers Product Development Director Drew Linth.

MSRP: $19.99

About Korkers

Since 1959, Korkers® has created functional and versatile footwear for outdoor adventurers. Unique to the industry, Korkers’ proprietary OmniTraxTM Interchangeable Sole System provides a variety of performance traction options – from felt to Vibram® IdroGrip sticky rubber – allowing anglers to maximize traction performance on any terrain and in any condition. Brian Chaney leads the Portland, Oregon-based company’s team of avid fishing and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to developing product solutions that combine design advances with innovative technology.

