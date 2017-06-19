Costa Partners with OCEARCH on Limited Edition Sunglasses

Costa has partnered with shark research organization, OCEARCH, to release a line of limited edition sunglasses. Sales of the sunglasses will benefit OCEARCH’s mission to study and protect the ocean’s apex predators.

Read more in the press release below.

Costa Partners with Shark Research Organization, OCEARCH, on Limited Edition Sunglasses

Daytona Beach, Fla. (June 13, 2017) — Costa Del Mar, manufacturer of premium polarized sunglasses for all pursuits on the water, has partnered with OCEARCH, the world leader in scientific shark research, to create a limited edition collection of sunglasses. The collection will include three new styles, one new lens, and special edition coloration on select frames. Sales of the sunglasses will benefit OCEARCH’s mission to study and protect the ocean’s apex predators.

OCEARCH is a unique collaboration between skilled fishermen and top marine scientists. Aboard the organization’s research vessel, the M/V OCEARCH, the team captures, studies, tags and releases great white sharks back into the wild. In 2012, OCEARCH open-sourced their data, sharing the migratory patterns of the sharks they had tagged and in turn, providing content to media worldwide. They have completed 28 expeditions and tagged nearly 200 sharks since their founding.

“Costa has sponsored OCEARCH for over 11 years because the organization speaks to our core mission of protecting the oceans,” says John Sanchez, vice president of product design at Costa. “We wanted to showcase the important work they do in our glasses by illustrating the shark patterns and aquatic color-ways in our styles.”

Costa designed three new frames to reflect its commitment to OCEARCH’s mission. The Half Moon, Remora, and Rincon glasses are all named with sharks in mind. All styles boast Costa’s premium lens technologies and signature frame construction.

“Costa has been a keystone partner for us for a very long time,” remarked Chris Fischer, founding chairman and expedition leader of OCEARCH. “We rely on Costa’s lens technology when we’re on expeditions, so we are thrilled to have new styles that highlight our work.”

New frame colors were inspired by shark patterns and beach findings, yet still reflect popular existing color-ways like tortoise. There are new gray and black frame combinations, a pattern modeled off of shark’s skin, as well as an all new Seaglass color that will be available in various styles.

Costa is also pleased to announce a new lens to this collection. The Gray Silver Mirror lens is a silver mirror over a gray base, which will continue to allow users to “See What’s Out There” with superior clarity.

All limited edition OCEARCH sunglasses are now available at Costadelmar.com and at retail partners nationwide.

About Costa

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983.

Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the ocean it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organizations like OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can.

Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram or on Twitter at @CostaSunglasses

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, in conjunction with conservation outreach and education at a measurable global scale. OCEARCH shares real-time migration data through OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker — In 2015, OCEARCH open sourced the data on the Global Shark Tracker to 2.3 million users. OCEARCH also inspires current and future generations of explorers, scientists, and stewards of the ocean through its STEM Learning Program. The free STEM Curriculum, available for grades K-8 and created in partnership with Landry’s, Inc. enables students to learn STEM skills while following the real-time data on the movements of their favorite sharks. The researchers OCEARCH supports work aboard the M/V OCEARCH, a 126′ Cat powered vessel equipped with a 75,000 lb. hydraulic research platform, where the ship serves as both mothership and at-sea laboratory. Scientists have approximately 15 minutes of access to live, mature sharks to conduct up to 12 studies. The sharks are measured, tissue and blood samples are collected, and satellite and acoustic transmitters are attached. Over 113 researchers from 59 regional and international institutions have partnered with OCEARCH.