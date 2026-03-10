Tying Tuesday: Four Flies to Cover the Column

March is here, and with it comes that restless stretch where winter’s grip is loosening but spring hatches haven’t quite kicked off. The water’s still cold, the fish are still deep—mostly—and the best thing a tyer can do right now is fill the box from top to bottom. This week’s Tying Tuesday does exactly that, with four patterns that span the entire water column.

We’re starting on the surface with the Parachute Adams—arguably the most trusted dry fly ever tied and a must-know pattern for any tyer working the vise. From there we drop with a euro-nymph built around Finn raccoon dubbing, a material that reveals its underbody when wet for a subtle, lifelike effect. Then we go to the bottom with the Depth Charge Crawfish, a jig-style micro craw pattern heavy enough to dredge the deepest runs. And because sometimes the challenge is the point, we’re finishing with a Size 20 Micro Bugger—proof that marabou and hackle belong on hooks of every size.

Queue up the videos, clear the desk, and let’s tie.

Parachute Adams

Hook: Dry fly hook, size 14

Thread: 8/0 or 6/0

Tail: Grizzly and Brown Coq de Leon fibers

Body: Perfect Quill (stripped quill)

Post: White Poly Yarn

Hackle: Grizzly and Brown dry fly hackle

Dubbing: Superfine or similar (for thorax)

Head Cement: Head cement or super glue

Finn Nymph

Hook: Ahrex FW550, size 8

Beads: 4mm Mounds Firehole Stone and 3.8mm slotted tungsten

Thread: UTC 70 (brown); fluorescent orange UTC for hot spot

Tail: Pheasant tail fibers

Body: Uni Floss (brown)

Dubbing: Finn raccoon

Hackle: Brown CDC

Depth Charge Crawfish

Hook: Jig-style hook

Thread: Veevus Red

Weight: Lead wire

Claws: Burnt orange marabou

Legs: Brown vinyl legs; gold/black rubber legs

Eyes: Crustacean eyes (custom)

Dubbing: Cohen’s Carp Dub (Rusty Nail)

Carapace: Blane Chocklett’s Craw Claw Carapace (extra small)

Size 20 Micro Bugger

Hook: Core Nymph Hook, size 20

Bead: Saluda Beads

Weight: 0.3mm wire

Thread: TheFlySmith 10D GSP

Tail: Fulling Mill Marabou

Body: Superfine Dubbing

Rib: XS Ultra Wire, UTC (chartreuse)

Hackle: Honey Dun Hen (Whiting cape)