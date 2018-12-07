New Fly Fishing Books
- Herbert L. Welch: Black Ghosts and Art in a Maine Guide’s Wilderness by Graydon Hilyard and Leslie Hilyard is a book that highlights Herb Welch, the inventor of the still popular streamer pattern, the Black Ghost. “With over 200 images including archival black and white and color images by photographer John Swan, this book documents the incredible life and work of a man that excelled in art, sculpture, taxidermy (he was the premiere fish taxidermist of his day), demonstration fly casting at major North American venues, and guiding.” Stackpole Books [hardcover] (December 15, 2018).
- On Fly-Fishing the Wind River Range: Essays and What Not to Bring by Chadd VanZanten is a series of essays about life and backcountry fly fishing. “Author Chadd VanZanten offers not only a survey of the fishing and history of the Wind Rivers but a tour of personal landscapes as well. With photographs by Klaus VanZanten and Brian L. Schiele. The History Press [paperback] (November 12, 2018). Moving Water: An Artist’s Reflections on Fly Fishing, Friendship and Family by Dave Hall is a beautiful book, “inspired by a rural New England childhood, by family art, by a lifetime of dawns and dusks, and by the death of a friend who knew where to find the beauty in his life.” Moving Water LLC [hardcover] (November 14, 2018).
