Tippets: Interview with Joseph Bogaard of Save Our Salmon, Beginner’s Guide to Fly Lines
- In a recent episode of the Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, Rob Snowhite interviews Joseph Bogaard of Save Our Wild Salmon, a coalition of committed businesses, organizations, and individuals committed to protecting and restoring abundant, self-sustaining fishable populations of salmon and steelhead to the Columbia-Snake River Basin. Listen here.
- From shooting heads and running heads to sinking lines and sink tips, Spencer Durrant writes a beginner’s guide to picking out the right fly line for your needs and price point. Via Postfly Box.
