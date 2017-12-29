Tippets: Perfecting the Forward Cast, Wet Fly Methods for Steelhead
- In the second episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series, RIO brand manager Simon Gawesworth demonstrates and explains how to improve your forward cast. “The film is an excellent instructional tool for improving the forward cast, and explains how to easily recognize what is going wrong by watching the loop on the forward cast.”
- From gear and finding the right waters to techniques and tactics, Dana Sturn writes about proven wet-fly methods for fly fishing for steelhead. Read more via Fly Fisherman.
