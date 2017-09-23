Costa Del Mar has announced TJ McMeniman as Vice President of marketing for the company. “I am excited to join the Costa team and have the chance to lead a brand with such a rich heritage and loyal following,” says McMeniman.

Read more in the press release below.

TJ McMeniman Joins Costa as Vice President of Marketing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 19, 2017) — Costa Del Mar, manufacturer of premium polarized sunglasses for life on and off the water, announced today that T.J. McMeniman has joined as the brand’s new vice president of marketing. An experienced marketer, athlete, and leader, McMeniman will spearhead all of Costa’s strategic global brand initiatives across channels and categories, including sunglasses and apparel.

“T.J. brings exceptional leadership strength to our team, which has been refined throughout his life and career,” said Holly Rush, Costa’s CEO. “He has a wealth of experience for us to draw from at this important stage of our growth – he knows what it means to develop an iconic brand, protect the core of the business and foster growth with new consumers and in new markets. All of which is crucial for us at Costa.”

McMeniman joins Costa from Bauer Hockey, where he led global marketing for eight years, helping to restore their position as the leader in the performance sport category.

“I am excited to join the Costa team and have the chance to lead a brand with such a rich heritage and loyal following. Costa is not just committed to making great products that our consumers are extremely passionate about – it’s also a brand built on a strong set of beliefs and purpose. It’s one thing to provide best in class technology, but it’s another to relentlessly strive to help protect our ocean’s and waterways with initiatives like OCEARCH and Kick Plastic.”

Previous to Bauer, McMeniman led marketing for the iconic brand Sweet Baby Ray’s, and with Kraft Foods. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served five years in the U.S. Army, rising to Captain before beginning his business and marketing career.

About Costa: As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983.

Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the ocean it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organizations like OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can.

