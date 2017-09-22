Video Hatch: “The Way Forward”

Posted on September 22, 2017 by Erin Block

This interactive video explores solutions for a sustainable long-term plan to save the Columbia River salmon that provides spiritual sustenance for tribes, food for the table, hundreds of millions in business and ecological benefits.

