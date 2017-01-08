Tippets: The Lateral Line, Tips for Catching Steelhead
- Bony fish species have a sixth sense: the lateral line. The lateral line system allows fish to detect movement and changes in water flow, and understanding how it works can make you a better angler. Read more from Alan Bulmer, via Active Angling New Zealand.
- Guide Stefan Woodruff shares his secrets for catching steelhead in a recent Orvis Podcast. “Trout anglers will also enjoy his tips on fishing the Yakima River, tips that should work anywhere.”
