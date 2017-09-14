Tippets: Interview with Richard Franklin, Fall Flies
- In the most recent episode of the Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, Rob Snowhite interviews Richard Franklin. He reflects on the pursuit of solitude while fly fishing in the West. And the “modern polarization of optics, high end fly rods, fly fishing photography and more.” Listen via iTunes.
- As seasons and conditions change, so do fly choices. In the most recent Ask the Experts from Orvis, guides and industry professionals highlight their top 5 fly choices for autumn fishing conditions.
