Tippets: Musician Steve Earle on Fly Fishing, Wild Steelhead Coalition Raffle, Interview with Richard Franklin
- Musician Steve Earle is the most recent guest on the Walking the Floor podcast. He talks about politics, Johnny Cast, and fly fishing in the hour-long conversation. “I fish with a fly rod,” says Earle, “I’m mainly a trout fisherman,” he adds. “Because trout don’t live in ugly places.” Find interview highlights in this article via Rolling Stone.
- The Wild Steelhead Coalition will be selling 500 $20 raffle tickets that offer you the chance to win a meticulously refurbished 1950’s handcrafted wooden drift boat. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to increasing the return of wild steelhead to the waters of the West Coast. Find details on the boat raffle here.
- In the most recent episode of the Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, Rob Snowhite interviews Richard Franklin. He reflects on the pursuit of solitude while fly fishing in the West. And the “modern polarization of optics, high end fly rods, fly fishing photography and more.” Listen via iTunes.
